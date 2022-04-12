The Northman Soundtrack To Be Released Digitally Next Week — Listen To A Stormy Track

"The Northman" is a violent, heart-pounding Viking saga, so it makes sense that the music is equally intense. The soundtrack, releasing on April 22 through Back Lot Music and on physical media on July 1 through Sacred Bones Records, will have 43 original tracks that mirror the music in the film. Eggers is a research-heavy director who likes to make sure that the historical worlds he builds feel authentic, and he tasked the composers with using as many traditional instruments as possible to bring "The Northman" to life. They used instruments like a tagelharpa (a type of deep cello), a langspil (a stringed instrument similar to a lute), a kravik lyre, and a säckpipa (Swedish bagpipes) to try to take audiences back in time as much as possible, and Carolan revealed that they even attempted to emulate the infamous-sounding bullroarer using an entire symphony:

"One of the pieces we wrote was intended to emulate the sound of a bullroarer; an ancient, relatively humble looking instrument used in sacred rituals, or in battle to intimidate enemies. It makes a really disorienting roaring vibrato sound and was capable of creating insanely low frequencies that could travel for miles. For this we attempted to do the same thing, but the twist being that we used a huge, 40 piece string ensemble in order to do so. Recording that made for a pretty mad, suitably unsettling experience."

The composers both come from the world of electronic music and used that experience to combine the old world with the new in "The Northman." The restrictive nature of using old instruments helped them in their mission to recreate the past while also creating an alternate world. If the track above, "Storm at Sea/Yggdrasill," is any indicator, this score is going to rock everyone's horned helmets off.

You can pre-order the soundtrack here, and check out "The Northman" when it releases in theaters nationwide on April 22, 2022.