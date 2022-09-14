How Barbarian Brilliantly Utilizes Bill Skarsgård's Role In Stephen King's It

This article contains major spoilers for "Barbarian."

One of the most audacious horror films in recent years, "Barbarian" cleverly uses Bill Skarsgård's filmography to subvert audience expectations. He plays Keith, a mysterious tenant in an AirBnB that has been double booked. When Tess arrives at the same rental in the middle of the night, she is unsettled by this additional occupant. During the nerve-racking first act where Keith invites Tess inside to figure out the mix-up, writer and director Zach Cregger toys with the viewer's suspicions that he has sinister intentions.

Tess remains on guard while Keith tries to console and shelter her from the dangerous neighborhood and turbulent storm. Any woman would feel uncomfortable in the situation of being alone in a house with a male stranger and Tess takes all the necessary precautions: she refuses to drink the cup of tea he poured when she wasn't looking, she hesitates to share a bottle of wine with him — even as he awkwardly promises to open it in front of her — and she always locks the door behind her. The more Keith is nice and clumsily tries to reassure her that she can trust him, the more threatening he seems.

"Do I look like some kind of monster?" Keith asks, an unintentional joke that nods to Skarsgård's famous role as Pennywise in Stephen King's 'It." Skarsgård's casting in a horror film immediately makes you think of his turn as the demonic clown. A big reason the actor fits in the horror genre so well is his uncanny features: his saucer-like eyes and curled lips. Cregger's line combined with Skarsgård's natural mystique greatly impacts how we view his character in "Barbarian."