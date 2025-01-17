The Wolf Man's Monstrous Final Look Is Bound To Divide Horror Fans

This article contains mild spoilers for "Wolf Man."

The centerpiece of any werewolf movie is its transformation sequence. Starting with George Waggner's "The Wolf Man" in 1941, witnessing a human being turn into a hairy, wolf-like beast has attracted horror nuts in droves. In "The Wolf Man," Lon Chaney, Jr. sat still in a chair for a static shot of his face. Then the film's brilliant makeup technicians would add a small layer of makeup and hair, and Chaney would be shot again. Several shots were layered together using clever cross-fading, giving the impression that he was transforming. It looks awesome to this day.

1981 was also a banner year for werewolf transformation, as it saw the release of Joe Dante's "The Howling" and John Landis' "An American Werewolf in London." Both of those films made extensive use of makeup, puppetry, models, and rubber creature heads to create some truly terrifying werewolf transformations. I would also like to call attention to a transformation in 1988's "Howling IV: The Original Nightmare" wherein a human literally melts into a puddle of glop and then reconstitutes as a Wolf Man like the T-1000 in "Terminator 2." That's a new one for most.

The wolf transformation in Leigh Whannell's new film "Wolf Man" has — for those who don't mind spoilers — had already been made available online, although I recommend saving the video until after you've seen the movie. Needless to say, the sequence will likely divide audiences. On the one hand, Whannell seems to have wanted to dramatize a werewolf transformation that was as realistic as possible, keeping the wolf-like mutations to a minimum, and keeping the Wolf Man more man than wolf. On the other hand, the lack of ultra-dramatic changes might upset horror fans who were raised on "American Werewolf" and "Howling." For many, the transformation will not be long enough, different enough, or weird enough.

Sadly, there are no scenes of Christopher Abbott's face extending creepily into a wolf snout.