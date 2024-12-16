You Can Finally Watch Horror Classic 28 Days Later Again – Here's How

For years, a Cillian Murphy horror classic has remained almost impossible to watch. In the age of streaming, where every piece of media ever made is at our fingertips, that seems like a downright scandal. Thankfully, it's one that will soon be rectified, as this particular piece of "lost" horror media is finally getting a full digital release.

The film is of course, Danny Boyle's seminal pandemic/zombie horror flick "28 Days Later" — a project credited with launching nothing short of a zombie movie renaissance, making its absence from streaming, digital, and even modern physical formats all the more perplexing. What's more, aside from exhuming the corpse of the long-dead zombie horror genre, this 2002 feature was made for a meager $8 million and ended up grossing almost $83 million worldwide. Sadly, the fact that "28 Days Later" was funded by a multitude of sources but distributed by Fox Searchlight Pictures made for a particularly messy rights situation, thereby making the film's disappearance from the public eye all but guaranteed following its original DVD release.

Of course, Murphy has become nothing short of a megastar since 2002, having starred in 2023's "Oppenheimer," the first blockbuster to win a Best Picture Oscar in 20 years while making almost $1 billion in the process. That surely had Sony, the studio behind the upcoming legacyqual "28 Years Later" mulling a re-release of Boyle's horror hit. But likely due to the aforementioned rights issues, it's taken until now for that re-release to be realized, with Sony announcing a full digital release of "28 Days Later" starting Wednesday, December 18, 2024.