The Cillian Murphy Horror Classic That's Almost Impossible To Watch Today

Cillian Murphy has become a major member of Hollywood's A-list lately, in no small part thanks to his leading role in Christopher Nolan's blockbuster Best Picture-winner "Oppenheimer." In truth, however, Murphy has been delivering on screen for decades now, working with some of cinema's best directors along the way. What's more, one of his early hits was his collaboration with Oscar-winner Danny Boyle on the much-beloved pandemic/zombie horror film "28 Days Later." Unfortunately, more than 20 years later, the movie is all but impossible for most people to watch.

"28 Days Later" was released in 2002, with Fox Searchlight Pictures handling distribution while DNA Films and the U.K. Film Council provided the funding. It was a small movie that ended up finding a bigger audience than anyone expected. It's also one of those movies that, because it was funded by various sources from different countries and distribution was handled by someone other than the financiers, the rights got tricky somewhere along the way. As of this writing, "28 Days Later" is not available to rent or purchase digitally, nor is it currently in print on DVD or Blu-ray. Much like Tim Burton's "Beetlejuice" cartoon series, it's tough to find.

Currently, the best option is for anyone who has an old DVD copy to pop that in. Or, if not that, to head out to a local second-hand store to try and find one. Unfortunately, "28 Days Later" is rather expensive on Amazon, with Blu-ray copies going for well over $100. That is prohibitively expensive and an amount of money that most people simply aren't willing to spend. Even serious physical media collectors only shell out that kind of money for big box sets, impressive collector's editions, or the rarest of rare gems.

This is all only more frustrating given that the long-awaited "28 Years Later" is coming our way next year, with the trailer having recently dropped online. Rest assured, many viewers are going to want to revisit the franchise before it arrives next summer. Currently, though, that is difficult to do. For what it's worth, "28 Days Later" was a big success in its day, taking in nearly $83 million worldwide against an $8 million budget. It was also met with widespread critical acclaim, finding an even larger audience in the years since its original release. In 2007, a sequel titled "28 Weeks Later" reached theaters. It wasn't quite as big of a hit but performed well all the same.