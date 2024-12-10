28 Years Later Trailer Reveals A Terrifying Vision Of Post-Apocalyptic Humanity

22 years ago, Danny Boyle and Alex Garland helped to kickstart a zombie movie renaissance with a movie that isn't technically a zombie film. "28 Days Later" is a pandemic film. And sadly, 22 years later, that subgenre is bloodily ripe for the exploitin'.

On June 20, 2025, "28 Years Later" will pick up 17 years (in our own timeline) after the rage virus bedlam of Juan Carlos Fresndillo's 2007 sequel "28 Weeks Later." Lest you think this is some small affair, know that 2024 Academy Award winner Cillian Murphy will reprise his role as the once comatose Jim for the film. He'll be joined by the immensely talented likes of Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jodie Comer, Jack O'Connell, and Ralph Fiennes in the cast. As for the state of the world in "28 Years Later," per the premise the rage virus is once again spreading and, presumably, the aforementioned actors will be scrambling to keep from joining the ranks of the infected.

This is Boyle's first feature since 2019's "Yesterday," and his first full-on piece of horror since "28 Days Later." It should be a hoot to have the "Trainspotting" and "Slumdog Millionaire" auteur working in the genre again, and it'll hopefully be an absolute pleasure to have him collaborating again with screenwriter Alex Garland, who's become a formidable director in his own right with bangers like "Annihilation" and "Civil War."

So, what does the new trailer for "28 Years Later" promise in the way of rage-infected mayhem?