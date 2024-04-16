The Correct Order To Watch The Wolf Man Movies

George Waggner's 1941 horror film "The Wolf Man" introduced audiences to, essentially, the "second officer" of the Universal Monsters canon. Everyone knows that Dracula is the captain of the monster ship, and that Frankenstein is his first officer (a position he often shares with the Bride). The Wolf Man is always third in command, perhaps serving as a security officer or an enforcer. Mummies, gillmen, invisible men, Dr. Hydes, and other ancillary ghouls serve lower down in the crew.

Watching the original "Wolf Man" film, however, reveals a dark and sad tale about Larry Talbot (Lon Chaney, Jr.) who is attacked by a wolf on a misty night in Wales, afflicting him with the curse of the werewolf. Throughout the year, Larry will transform into an animalistic wolf/human creature and stalk and kill random victims. The tale is terrifying and tragic and inspired many pop culture tales to follow — as well as many nightmares. Werewolf lore had already been introduced into cinemas with the release of "Werewolf of London" in 1935, but it was "The Wolf Man" that pushed werewolves into the mass subconscious. The monster has been a Halloween mainstay ever since.

The Universal Monster movies all spawned a slew of sequels, usually with the title monsters being recast from chapter to chapter. The five "Wolf Man" movies have the distinction of retaining Lon Chaney, Jr. throughout. Chaney also played the mummy in three of the sequels to Karl Freund's "The Mummy," Frankenstein in "Ghost of Frankenstein" and the son of Dracula in "Son of Dracula." He played Larry Talbot in all five of the "Wolf Man" movies. Chaney was a capable actor with a lot of range, but found the bulk of his work playing brutes and monsters.

But where should you start watching the "Wolf Man" movies? We've got a helpful guide below.