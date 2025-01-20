Why Christopher Abbott Replaced Ryan Gosling In Wolf Man

Director Leigh Whannell gave the classic Universal Monsters a shot of modern life in 2020 with his thrilling new take on "The Invisible Man." In the aftermath of that success, Universal Pictures and Blumhouse set about reinventing another monster in the form of the Wolfman. Originally, Oscar-nominee Ryan Gosling ("Barbie") was set to star in "Wolf Man" that had director Cory Finley ("Bad Education") flirting with the director's chair before Derek Cianfrance ("Blue Valentine") came on board. Things changed a lot along the way, with Whannell ultimately settling into the director's chair. But why did Gosling drop out?

Gosling is still credited on "Wolf Man" as a producer, for what it's worth. Yet, he doesn't appear on screen. Instead, Christopher Abbott ("Kraven the Hunter," "Poor Things") stars as Blake, the ill-fated man who becomes a werewolf. In a recent interview with CinemaBlend timed to the film's release, Whannell explained that the film didn't change a lot once Abbott took over. As for why there was a vacancy to fill in the first place? It came down to scheduling issues.

"It's pretty much the same thing. It was really, you know ... when I was working with Ryan, it was the similar story that you see now. It was the isolation, the same characters. It's just that so much time went by, there was these strikes and all this stuff happened. All of a sudden Ryan's schedule changed. But I'm happy we got Christopher Abbott. He is so great in the role. I think he brought this to life better than I could have hoped for."

2023's SAG and WGA strikes upended Hollywood for months on end. It created lots of scheduling conflicts for various projects. Gosling also had commitments on Phil Lord and Chris Miller's sci-fi film "Project Hail Mary," which is due to hit theaters later this year. Unfortunately, that made it so he couldn't put his stamp on this classic beast.