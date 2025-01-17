How Wolf Man Updates Traditional Werewolf Mythology For The Modern Age

Spoilers for "Wolf Man" follow.

Stories of part-animal/part-human creatures go back to the dawn of humanity. One might immediately think of the beastly, hairy Enkidu, the rival-turned-friend of King Gilgamesh in the ancient Mesopotamian epic. When it comes to werewolves, however, our modern perceptions of the creatures come directly from Hollywood. The first major werewolf movie was Stuart Walker's 1935 horror flick "Werewolf of London," and it introduced a lot of what a modern pop audience associates with Wolf Men. The protagonist of "London" was a British botanist named Dr. Glendon (Henry Hull) who discovered a rare, moon-blooming planet in the hills of Tibet ... right when he was bitten by a mysterious beast creature.

Back in London, Dr. Glendon makes a series of discoveries. For one, he learns that werewolves are real. He also finds that they transform around the time of a full moon. The plant he discovered is an antidote, and that the werewolf "virus" can be spread through a bite. He also finds that werewolves have to kill every night, otherwise they won't transform back into humans.

Right from the jump, then, werewolves have been a curious mix of science and magic. There is something in werewolf saliva that "infects" a victim, causing them to become a werewolf themselves, but one's werewolf-ism is also closely connected to full moons and murder curses. These tropes would be solidified in George Waggner's 1941 classic "The Wolf Man" starring Lon Chaney, Jr. That film also featured a werewolf infection spread by a bite, but also a Romany curse, full moons, and curious mystical symbols. That film has become canonical in the realm of horror movies, and the Wolf Man is one of the champion Universal Monsters.

Leigh Whannell's new film "Wolf Man" is a proper studio reboot of Waggner's film, and it seems to skew away from traditional "curse" elements. This time around, the curse is more of a metaphor.