Invisible Man Movies Ranked From Worst To Best

Comic books and graphic novels aren't solely about caped crusaders and mutant heroes; sometimes they're wish-fulfillment fantasy stories about using the power of invisibility to get your rocks off. Loosely based on the "Butterscotch" comic books by Milo Manara, Rolfe Kanefsky's "The Erotic Misadventures of the Invisible Man" is a softcore comedy flick from 2003 starring Scott Coppola (no relation to the other Coppolas) as an aspiring actor named Norman who discovers a serum that gives him the ability to turn invisible. He uses this newfound power to enact revenge on those who have wronged him and hook up with hot babes he would have never stood a chance with otherwise.

It's about as good as any direct-to-video sex comedy from this time and is loaded with unintentional hilarity. Actresses must pretend they're getting railed by a man that isn't there, an orgy exorcises a poltergeist, and as Norman discovers he's not the only invisible man, there's a fight scene between the two. Let me repeat myself: there is a fight scene between two invisible men. It also features a performance by B-movie legend Michelle Bauer, which is worth the price of a rental alone, but somehow the invisible gimmick never gets old. Is this a "good" movie? No. Is this a movie you should watch with a group of friends and turn it into your own personal episode of "Mystery Science Theater 3000?" Absolutely.

Y'all, the opening credits are in Comic Sans. You know what you're getting the second you press play.