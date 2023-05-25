Lord & Miller's Star Wars Experience Informed Their New Sci-Fi Film, Project Hail Mary

Phil Lord and Chris Miller have made their careers out of tackling "bad" ideas, as they pair would gladly — and only half-jokingly — tell you. Rebooting the '80s TV procedural curiosity "21 Jump Street" as an action-comedy movie? Turning the LEGO toy brand into a genre-mixing, franchise-blending cinematic universe? Bringing together characters as tonally removed as Miles Morales, Spider-Man Noir, and Peter Porker for a superhero multiverse film that dabbles in experimental animation techniques? All ideas that could've easily gone terribly wrong and yet, under Lord and Miller's watch, they gave rise to hugely successful and even game-changing movies.

Every rule has at least one exception, though, and for Lord and Miller, it's "Solo: A Star Wars Story." The pair were notoriously several months into production on the Han Solo origin movie when they parted ways with Lucasfilm over creative differences ... or they were fired, it kind of depends on how you look at it (and who's telling the story). Either way, it was a useful learning experience that will inform the pair's return to the sci-fi genre with their upcoming film "Project Hail Mary."

In an extensive piece on Lord and Miller's previous accomplishments and future endeavors, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed "Project Hail Mary" (which was first announced back in early 2020) is slated to begin shooting in the UK in early 2024, with Lord and Miller directing. "The ['Solo'] experience clarified what was important to us," said Lord. "In the case of 'Hail Mary,' it's kind of radically benevolent. And it's going to be hard." But would it even be a true Lord and Miller joint if it wasn't?