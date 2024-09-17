Horror Heavy-Hitter Blumhouse Is Having A Rough Year - Here's Why 2025 Will Be Better

Whether critically or monetarily, Blumhouse isn't making any grand statements. Its reduced output this year has generated moderate to underwhelming buzz, while box office returns have been meager (by comparison). As of today, "Night Swim" tops their worldwide gross chart with about $54 million — "Imaginary" follows closely with $43 million. After that? "Speak No Evil" opened this past weekend by clearing its budget at $20.8 million (international and domestic), while "AfrAId" secured last place with an abysmal $10 million (under the film's reported $12 million budget spend). That's not even half of "Five Nights at Freddy's" in a year when Blumhouse relied on its original storytelling versus legacy intellectual properties.

Funnily enough, Blumhouse has been criticized for abandoning original creations in favor of Americanized remakes, external franchise acquisitions, and the umpteenth internal sequel. Blumhouse's early output in 2024 doesn't chase anything recognizable — a haunted swimming pool, a demonic imaginary friend, and rogue artificial intelligence are all based on original scripts. James Watkins' "Speak No Evil" is the company's only 2024 "non-original," but Watkins does well to avoid becoming a one-for-one adaptation of Christian Tafdrup's Danish original. (Plus, it's not like "Speak No Evil" promises the same brand recognition as "Halloween," "Black Christmas," or even "Martyrs.") Add the Ariana DeBose-starring restaurant horror flick "House of Spoils," hitting Prime Video on October 3rd, and Blumhouse is committing to a year without nostalgia plays or safety netting ... but it's struggling to win over audiences.

Box office totals aren't tragic, but it's hard to ignore how 2024's total (so far) isn't even half of what "Five Nights at Freddy's" mustered. Maybe that's unfair; the "Five Nights" lore spans countless internet forums and comes with a ravenous fanbase, yet even something critically panned like "The Exorcist: Believer" has outgrossed this year's crop (as of right now). "Imaginary" and "Night Swim" both more than doubled their budgets, but other years have that one dynamite Blumhouse runaway — "The Black Phone" ($161 million) or "Halloween Kills" ($133 million) or "The Invisible Man ($144 million). Blumhouse isn't even tracking to beat its box office returns from 2020 (netting about $225 million total), a year where movie theater sales tanked due to COVID-19 quarantine protocols. That's an alarming statistic for a company that's oddly silent in a year with no shortage of fantastic horror releases.