Universal Hides Its Controversial Monster In Leigh Whannell's Creepy Wolf Man Trailer

The promotion cycle for Universal's upcoming "Wolf Man" remake is off to a rocky start, after the creature design for the titular monster was revealed ... as a costume at Universal's Halloween Horror Nights. While we can assume that the movie version of the werewolf costume (enhanced by lighting and VFX) will be more impressive than the haunted house version, horror fans took issue with more fundamental design elements of the white-haired, mush-faced monster.

Seemingly in an effort at damage control, Universal has dropped the first teaser trailer for "Wolf Man," which was directed by Leigh Whannell and stars Christopher Abbott ("Poor Things") as the unfortunate family man who becomes a thrall of the full moon. There's just one problem: the teaser doesn't actually show the Wolf Man, with the exception of a hairy arm. There's no image here replace the viral shots of the Halloween Horror Nights Wolf Man in people's minds.

Check out the first teaser trailer for "Wolf Man" above, and the official synopsis below: