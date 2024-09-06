Universal Hides Its Controversial Monster In Leigh Whannell's Creepy Wolf Man Trailer
The promotion cycle for Universal's upcoming "Wolf Man" remake is off to a rocky start, after the creature design for the titular monster was revealed ... as a costume at Universal's Halloween Horror Nights. While we can assume that the movie version of the werewolf costume (enhanced by lighting and VFX) will be more impressive than the haunted house version, horror fans took issue with more fundamental design elements of the white-haired, mush-faced monster.
Seemingly in an effort at damage control, Universal has dropped the first teaser trailer for "Wolf Man," which was directed by Leigh Whannell and stars Christopher Abbott ("Poor Things") as the unfortunate family man who becomes a thrall of the full moon. There's just one problem: the teaser doesn't actually show the Wolf Man, with the exception of a hairy arm. There's no image here replace the viral shots of the Halloween Horror Nights Wolf Man in people's minds.
Check out the first teaser trailer for "Wolf Man" above, and the official synopsis below:
Golden Globe nominee Christopher Abbott (Poor Things, It Comes at Night) stars as Blake, a San Francisco husband and father, who inherits his remote childhood home in rural Oregon after his own father vanishes and is presumed dead. With his marriage to his high-powered wife, Charlotte (Emmy winner Julia Garner; Ozark, Inventing Anna), fraying, Blake persuades Charlotte to take a break from the city and visit the property with their young daughter, Ginger (Matlida Firth; Hullraisers, Coma).
But as the family approaches the farmhouse in the dead of night, they're attacked by an unseen animal and, in a desperate escape, barricade themselves inside the home as the creature prowls the perimeter. As the night stretches on, however, Blake begins to behave strangely, transforming into something unrecognizable, and Charlotte will be forced to decide whether the terror within their house is more lethal than the danger without.