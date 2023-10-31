The Original Halloween Ends Ending Left Laurie Strode In A Very Dark Place

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Spoilers for "Halloween Ends" follow.

The "Halloween Ends" defender has logged on. I know a lot of people hold David Gordon Green's trilogy conclusion in low-regard, but I firmly believe it's one of the most interesting "Halloween" sequels ever made. Green and company take some mighty big swings, telling a story not so much about Michael Myers and Laurie Strode as it is about evil as a kind of infectious disease, almost surely a reaction to the COVID-19 era. The story, for those of you who forgot, finds Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) trying to live a normal life following the return of Michael Myers and the death of her daughter Karen (Judy Greer). As for old Mikey, aka The Shape, he's retreated underground, still healing from wounds inflicted upon him by an angry mob of Haddonfieldians.

In the midst of all this is the story of Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell), a loser and loner who has the misfortune of being involved in the accidental death of a child. Corey has become the town outcast, and yet he catches the eye of Laurie's granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak). The two enter into a kind of doomed romance, and while all that unfolds, Corey runs into Michael Myers. The Shape attacks Corey and seemingly transfers part of his evil essence into the young man. As a result, Corey becomes a serial killer and even dons the infamous Shape mask.

Eventually, Laurie catches on to the fact that Corey is bad news. In the film's big climax, Laurie and Corey battle at Laurie's home. Corey is defeated and stabs his own throat to frame Laurie, just as Allyson shows up. She thinks her grandmother has murdered her boyfriend and flees. Enter Michael Myers, who shows up at Laurie's house, kills Corey, and takes back his mask. A final confrontation ensues between Laurie and The Shape, Allyson returns to help, and Michael is eventually killed, his throat slit. Then, Laurie and the rest of Haddonfield gather for a procession that ends with Michael's dead body being tossed into a car crusher. Michael Myers is no more.

But the ending of the film could've gone a much, much different way.