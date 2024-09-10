Speak No Evil Review: A Modern Horror Classic Gets Americanized – And It Works For Once
Regardless of how many folks decry that there are too many remakes these days, the horror genre has been remaking the same films and stories since the era of silent film. Despite popular belief, a lot of horror movie remakes are pretty damn great, but an unfortunate truth is that when it comes to Americanized remakes of international works, the track record isn't quite as impressive. For every "The Ring" or "Funny Games," there are at least a dozen cash grabs that completely lose sight of what made the original film great. Oftentimes, it's because American sensibilities and the relationship with threats of danger just don't meld well with the story at hand. This is why when we see the various security cameras of various countries in "The Cabin in the Woods," the style of horror differs greatly from the horror shown in the American cabin.
Which means "Eden Lake" and "Black Mirror" director James Watkins had his work cut out for him with Blumhouse and Universal's remake of "Speak No Evil," the 2022 Dutch hit from Christian Tafdrup that exploded in popularity after IFC Films and Shudder released the film stateside. The intensely bleak psychological horror film was declared by many as one of the very best of the year, and Blumhouse wasted little time snagging the remake rights. Lovers of the original were understandably skeptical, but "Speak No Evil" (2024) joins the ranks of the rare Americanized horror remakes that get it right. Instead of rehashing the same story beat by beat, Watkins — armed with a stellar ensemble cast led by a career-best James McAvoy — takes the central conflict of the original and explores how couples from different cultures would react under the same circumstances. The result is an assault of relentless tension and the best possible outcome for an Americanized remake.
Politeness will be our downfall
There's something not quite happy about Louise and Ben Dalton (Mackenzie Davis and Scoot McNairy), who seem to be only on a family vacation with their daughter Agnes (Alix West Lefler) in the hopes of saving their marriage — a real "if we can't be happy here, we'll never be happy" sort of deal. When they meet UK couple Paddy and Ciara (James McAvoy and Aisling Franciosi), they not only find a welcome distraction from the marital strife they're not dealing with but also a bit of "relationship goals" inspiration. Paddy and Ciara are wildly in love, impossibly charming, and seemingly capable of "doing it all" including caring for their son Ant (Dan Hough) who is unable to speak. Paddy and Ciara aren't content with just being "vacation friends," and invite the Daltons to visit them at their beautiful, secluded home in the UK countryside. Despite initial hesitations, the family decides to join them as a means of escaping their issues at home.
Almost immediately, the cracks in Paddy and Ciara's idealized relationship start to show their true form, but the Daltons keep ignoring these clear red flags for the sake of politeness. Maybe this is just how they do things in the UK? Is it really so odd to persuade a vegetarian to eat meat? Maybe the discomfort they feel about Paddy's insistence on stripping down to skivvies and jumping off of a cliff into a lake is a reflection of their own prudishness? There's an inherent anxiety for anyone visiting a foreign land given how drastically cultural norms can differ, and "Speak No Evil" exploits our willingness to ignore or rationalize alarming behavior out of societal pressure. Sometimes that exploitation is uncomfortably hilarious — the kind of laughter usually reserved for funerals — and sometimes it results in James McAvoy scaring you speechless.
James McAvoy delivers the monstrous masculine
Film theorist Barbara Creed coined the term "the monstrous feminine" as a framework to analyze the way presentations of the monstrous in horror films are all rooted in the cis female reproductive body, but the expression is now most often used to explore how feminine presentation doubles as a vessel for evil. "Speak No Evil" feels like the inverse, with both Paddy and Ben representing the "alpha" and "beta" classes of the monstrous masculine. But unlike the easily avoidable, self-anointed red-pilled-flag types we see on the internet, Paddy hides his chilling, dangerous toxicity beneath clever jokes, sparkling eyes, and an unquestionably hunky physique that has had horror fans openly thirsting for months. Ben, however, is meek and desperate for approval, which clouds his judgment after Paddy and Ciara cross boundary after boundary after boundary.
But when the facade falls, and the truth of the UK couple is revealed, McAvoy transforms into an all-time great villain. His vindictive cruelty is in equal measure to his red-hot charisma, and yet it's easy to see how a person could be lured into his web. There will most certainly be folks who believe that in the same position as the Daltons their decision-making would waver, but that simply isn't true. We don't know how we're going to act in the moment until we're actually in the moment, which makes "Speak No Evil" an edge-of-your-seat thrill ride. The trailers already gave up the ghost in hiding the truth of Paddy's nature, so half the fun is seeing just how far he can push them beyond their limits. McAvoy is in top form from start to finish and scares up one of the best performances of the year. Welcome to the rogue's gallery of dastardly horror daddies, James McAvoy!
But for anyone who knows how the original film ends, there are still plenty of surprises in store.
Speak No Evil stands on its own
Without divulging spoilers, the changes Watkins makes to "Speak No Evil" are a delicious addition to an already twisted satire that feels far more in line with how Americans would respond in this situation than the Danish couple visiting the Dutch in the 2022 film. Mackenzie Davis' Louise is a formidable challenger to McAvoy's Paddy, and she delivers a performance with the drive of her character Kirsten Raymonde in "Station Eleven" with the badass resilience of Grace in "Terminator: Dark Fate." For those who were frustrated with the behavior of the Danish couple in the original, the Daltons might be far more their speed, making the remake a more enjoyable experience. Blumhouse was wise to save this film for their last theatrical release of 2024 because it's the best film to come out of the House that Blum Built all year.
The changes made will be controversial to some fans of the original no matter what, but "Speak No Evil" maintains a sense of brutality without relying on the shocks of the source material and injects a desperately needed sense of humor into a situation that would swallow most people whole. It completely stands on its own and almost serves as an argument for a franchise starter (please, don't) because the combinations of different couples from different cultures are endless. Those who are willing to roll with the changes are in for a hell of a bonkers treat.
As for everyone else, maybe they should try being a little more polite.
/Film Rating: 8.5 out of 10
"Speak No Evil" arrives in theaters on September 13, 2024.