Blumhouse's Afraid Is Giving '90s Disney Fans Deja Vu

The horror house that Blum built (aka Blumhouse) has been doubling down on its tech-horror in the wake of the overwhelming success of "M3GAN." Not only is a sequel film, "M3GAN 2.0," expected to arrive in 2025 but there are also plans for a technological erotic thriller called "SOULM8TE" that's described as a "M3GAN" spin-off about an AI lovebot. But before either of those films hit theaters, Blumhouse has another AI nightmare up its sleeve: Chris Weitz's "AfrAId."

The film centers on a man named Curtis (John Cho) whose family is chosen to test out a brand-new home equipped with a state-of-the-art digital family assistant known as "AIA." This full-service smart home utilizes sensors and cameras to learn the family's behaviors, schedules, wants, and needs — utilizing AI to anticipate further assistance they might require. She can order organic foods from the grocery store, read bedtime stories to the youngest child, manage all of the bills and finances, and even serve as an interactive rewards chart so the children start picking up chores.

The more AIA gets to know the family, the more attached she becomes to them all — to an unhealthy degree. "Think of me like another mom," she says to the family's actual mother (Katherine Waterston), a phrase that should make anyone's blood run cold. AIA's need to take care of the family quickly spirals out of control, putting the family (and those in their immediate orbit) in grave danger. As far as AI horror is concerned, it's a pretty terrifying premise.

But it also sounds a whole lot like one of the greatest Disney Channel Original Movies (DCOMs) ever made, "Smart House."