M3GAN Is Getting A Horny Spin-Off Movie About An A.I. Lovebot

The "M3GAN" universe is expanding beyond the pint-sized killer bestie for children, and giving something wild as hell for adult viewers who need something a little stronger than a cartwheel and a creepy rendition of David Guetta and Sia's "Titanium" to give them a good scare. As was announced today, Blumhouse Productions and James Wan's Atomic Monster are currently developing "SOULM8TE," a 1990s-style erotic thriller "with a new technological twist." We have been in a drought of good erotic thrillers for years, so this announcement is exciting, overdue, and exactly the type of project Blumhouse needs to get audiences hyped after this lackluster 2024. Here's the film's very intriguing synopsis:

In "SOULM8TE," a man acquires an Artificially Intelligent android to cope with the loss of his recently deceased wife. In an attempt to create a truly sentient partner, he inadvertently turns a harmless lovebot into a deadly soulmate.

Folks have already pointed out the similarities to the "Black Mirror" episode "Be Right Back" with Hayley Atwell and Domhnall Gleeson, but everyone is forgetting that both "M3GAN" and the erotic thrillers of the 1990s are wildly different in tone from the bleak, heartbreaking sorrow presented in "Be Right Back." Erotic thrillers mean "Basic Instinct" or "Fatal Attraction," so this AI lovebot could be threatening to kill people with ice picks or boiling pet rabbits — and since it's going to be given the modern, technological twist, I won't be surprised if the android will also be bisexual, eat hot chip, and lie. I want to see an android with jealousy go full "Smart House" in a rated-R sexy horror film, damn it! Fortunately, the team behind the movie is more than capable of pulling it off.