M3GAN Is Getting A Horny Spin-Off Movie About An A.I. Lovebot
The "M3GAN" universe is expanding beyond the pint-sized killer bestie for children, and giving something wild as hell for adult viewers who need something a little stronger than a cartwheel and a creepy rendition of David Guetta and Sia's "Titanium" to give them a good scare. As was announced today, Blumhouse Productions and James Wan's Atomic Monster are currently developing "SOULM8TE," a 1990s-style erotic thriller "with a new technological twist." We have been in a drought of good erotic thrillers for years, so this announcement is exciting, overdue, and exactly the type of project Blumhouse needs to get audiences hyped after this lackluster 2024. Here's the film's very intriguing synopsis:
In "SOULM8TE," a man acquires an Artificially Intelligent android to cope with the loss of his recently deceased wife. In an attempt to create a truly sentient partner, he inadvertently turns a harmless lovebot into a deadly soulmate.
Folks have already pointed out the similarities to the "Black Mirror" episode "Be Right Back" with Hayley Atwell and Domhnall Gleeson, but everyone is forgetting that both "M3GAN" and the erotic thrillers of the 1990s are wildly different in tone from the bleak, heartbreaking sorrow presented in "Be Right Back." Erotic thrillers mean "Basic Instinct" or "Fatal Attraction," so this AI lovebot could be threatening to kill people with ice picks or boiling pet rabbits — and since it's going to be given the modern, technological twist, I won't be surprised if the android will also be bisexual, eat hot chip, and lie. I want to see an android with jealousy go full "Smart House" in a rated-R sexy horror film, damn it! Fortunately, the team behind the movie is more than capable of pulling it off.
SOULM8TE's director is a freak [complimentary]
"SOULM8TE" is being directed by Kate Dolan ("You Are Not My Mother"), who rewrote an original draft from Rafael Jordan ("Salvage Marines"), with the story from Jordan, James Wan, and Ingrid Bisu. Wan and Bisu were also responsible for the story of one of the all-time great ridiculous horror thrillers, "Malignant," so there's no doubt in my mind that this film is going to let its freak flag fly. But Kate Dolan is a real X-factor here, because "You Are Not My Mother" was a wildly exciting debut feature (read our review here). "'SOULM8TE' is a thrilling and seductive addition to the 'M3GAN' universe," said Wan in a statement. "We're excited to partner with Kate to bring this story to life with her unique cinematic vision and point of view."
As for Dolan, "Fundamentally, I view this film as an exploration of relationships and loneliness. Despite technological advances, there are enduring human truths we cannot escape, and I am looking forward to delving into those depths." There's no denying that "M3GAN" was a smashing success, but the decision to expand this universe with different technological characters in addition to the upcoming "M3GAN 2.0" sequel film is the smartest call Blumhouse and Atomic Monster could have made. I know we're over a year away from it hitting theaters, but consider me already seated.
"SOULM8TE" is currently dated for January 2, 2026.