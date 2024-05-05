This Dean Koontz Sci-Fi Film Might've Been A Cult Classic If Not For MGM

When Donald Cammell's techno-horror "Demon Seed" crept into theaters in 1977, critics were not impressed. From being described as utterly nonsensical to being viciously torn apart as a film with no right to exist, "Demon Seed" was mostly reviled as unwatchable garbage that relied on flagrant shock value to capture audience attention.

Today, the film's critical reappraisal does not quite elevate "Demon Seed" into a cult classic but does approach it with a more balanced lens, where there is some value to be found in its social commentary about technological singularity and the uprooting of female autonomy. Cammell's film is an uncomfortable look into the extent to which those in power wish to control bodily autonomy — a theme that feels especially poignant now. Apart from this, "Demon Seed" also underlines the horrifying extremes of unchecked artificial intelligence, and how it preys on those it perceives as easily exploitable.

Despite being jampacked with ideas and themes that would make for electrifyingly poignant sci-fi, "Demon Seed" is still, on many levels, a deeply ridiculous experience. Julie Christie, who plays Susan, the focal point of the film, does her best to root the film in empathy and genuine emotion, but the events surrounding her feel so logic-defying that it often undercuts Christie's earnest efforts. These flaws feel more pronounced when compared to Dean Koontz's "Demon Seed" — the book Cammell's film is based on — as Koontz's story about a machine's evolved consciousness hell-bent on "procreating" contains some chilling ideas worth exploring. So, what exactly went wrong with the adaptation?

Well, in an interview with David Del Valle, Cammell revealed how last-minute studio interference directly stunted the film's potential and morphed it into a pale shadow of what it could have been.