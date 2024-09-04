10 Of The Most Unexpected Box Office Hits In History

It may seem a little silly to talk about a franchise as ubiquitous in pop culture as "Star Wars" in the context of this list, but it's easy to forget that one of the most successful ventures in the history of screen media had relatively humble beginnings. Director George Lucas was not a known quantity at the time his now-classic sci-fi epic was in production. Fox had no faith in "Star Wars" and Lucas literally couldn't afford any mistakes because the budget was so tight. Even if we account for inflation, for Lucas to pull off what he pulled off with an $11 million budget is downright astonishing. Let's be clear, though: Everything was working against this movie.

After disastrous test screenings, inventing special effects that had never been pulled off in the history of cinema before, and avoiding having the plug pulled on the project numerous times, Lucas ended up delivering a movie that literally changed the world. That may be true, but it's also true that nobody — not even members of the cast — were convinced that it was going to be a hit. If Fox had thought more of the film, the studio probably wouldn't have given Lucas total control over the merchandising rights.

"Star Wars" (now titled "Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope") became a smash hit, the likes of which the world had never seen when it reached theaters in May 1977. The phrase "pop culture phenomenon" doesn't quite cover it. In its original run, the film made more than $307 million. That was truly just the beginning, though. Through its various re-releases, the movie has earned more than $775 million to date. More than that, it has generated untold billions from the sequels, spin-offs, TV shows, theme park attractions, and merchandise over the years. There might be slightly bigger surprises on this list, but there is no bigger outright hit on this list.