How My Big Fat Greek Wedding Became The Biggest Rom-Com Ever At The Box Office

(Welcome to Tales from the Box Office, our column that examines box office miracles, disasters, and everything in between, as well as what we can learn from them.)

There are some Cinderella stories in the history of the box office. We can look at something like the ultra-low-budget "Skinamarink" earlier this year, which made more than $2 million after it became a genuine viral conversation starter online. Produced for just $15,000, it's a nice little success story for director Kyle Edward Ball. Such things happen from time to time in defiance of the industry norms. But the biggest Cinderella story of all time, in every sense, happened in 2002 when "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" had a run for the ages on its way to becoming the biggest rom-com ever. Take that, "Runaway Bride."

Even for those who have absolutely no interest in this particular genre, the journey of this movie is unquestionably fascinating. It all starts with writer and star Nia Vardalos, who turned a one-woman show into one of the most profitable movies ever made. To think that such a successful film was very nearly an HBO TV movie. And quite honestly, even now, the movie sort of seems suited to that method of consumption. Yet, here we are, more than 20 years later, with "My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3" in theaters hoping to make it a full trilogy of low-budget success stories.

In this week's edition of Tales From the Box Office, we're looking back at "My Big Fat Greek Wedding," how Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson helped get the movie made, what happened when it hit theaters in 2002, how it ended up becoming arguably the leggiest movie in cinema history, and what lessons we can learn from it all these years later. Let's dig in, shall we?