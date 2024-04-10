A New Blair Witch Movie Is Coming As Lionsgate And Blumhouse Team Up To Revive The Horror Franchise

Get ready to return to the Black Hills woods of Maryland, because the Blair Witch is back. The horror franchise, which started in 1999 with "The Blair Witch Project," became a game-changer, popularizing the found footage genre and becoming one of the most successful horror stories ever made. Even a quarter of a century later, the original "Blair Witch" remains fascinating and mysterious.

The tale of people going to the woods and being hunted by an evil entity continues to be enticing to executives wanting another surprise hit, even if it never quite seems to work out. The last attempt came in the form of a "Blair Witch" sequel in 2016, which was better than it could have been but failed to make an impact. That being said, the "Blair Witch" video game was pretty good.

Now, Blumhouse announced it is partnering with Lionsgate to reimagine "Blair Witch" for a new generation. /Film was in the room for the announcement at CinemaCon, where Jason Blum unveiled the plans to bring back the property.