Hollywood Can No Longer Depend On China – Here's What That Means, Good And Bad

It's not hard to see why Hollywood began chasing Chinese box office dollars. China overtook the United States in ticket sales for the first time in 2015. That was a watershed moment that represented a gold rush of sorts. The problem is that Chinese censors are very strict, with only a certain number of imported films allowed to play in the country's theaters in a given year. That number has only decreased in the pandemic era, with the country instead opting to focus on homegrown titles.

This has been effective in many ways, with movies like "The Battle at Lake Changjin" finding massive success. The war propaganda film earned a staggering $859 million — almost all of it in China — to become the biggest movie of 2021 globally. The thinking has evolved to "Hollywood needs China more than China needs Hollywood." On some level, that's proven to be correct. Movies like "The Batman" bombed in the country despite doing big business elsewhere all over the world. That said, American studios were in danger of becoming over-reliant on China. In many ways, it's better that this no longer has to be the case.

Look at "Warcraft," which was at one time the biggest video game movie ever. It made just $47.3 million in North America, a catastrophe for a film with a $160 million budget. However, it wound up with $439 million worldwide, with a ridiculous $225.5 million take from China straight-up bailing out Legendary on that one. That number certainly looks good on paper, and it helps come time to answer to the shareholders. However, it's important to understand that only so much of that money makes it back to the studio in the end.

Even under the best of circumstances, a studio can expect to see roughly half of what is earned at the box office returned to it. Because of international taxes and other fees, China only ends up returning about 25% of all money made from ticket sales in the country to the studios. So, in the case of "Warcraft," we're looking at about $56 million going to the bottom line, give or take. That's sure as heck not nothing, but it illustrates why Hollywood was playing a slightly dangerous game in the first place. Relying on that money was never a great long-term plan.