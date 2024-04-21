Patrick Swayze's 10 Best Movies, Ranked

The late, great, Patrick Swayze was taken from us far too soon, but left behind a legacy of phenomenal films, performances, and characters to hold near and dear. Before pivoting into a full-time acting career, Swayze was trained in ballet, ice skating, martial arts, and football. Pairing this with his dazzling good looks and acting prowess allowed him to thrive in a variety of film genres, playing fast-dancing heartthrobs and action hunks in equal measure. He had his professional breakthrough as a dancer with the Disney Theatrical Group before taking on the replacement role of Danny Zuko in a Broadway production of "Grease." This put him on the radar of Hollywood, and he made his film debut as Ace in the 1979 film "Skatetown, U.S.A."

But when the 1980s came calling, Swayze exploded in popularity and became a household name. While he certainly hit his peak when I was just a child, Swayze was my mom's favorite actor which meant I had seen all of his films at least a half-dozen times each before hitting my teen years. Of course, all lists are subjective, and my word or ranking should not be the definitive word on his career. He was one of those actors who you could ask 50 people to name his best role and they could all give a different answer and still be correct. With that in mind, let's get into Patrick Swayze's 10 best movies, ranked.