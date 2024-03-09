One Of Dirty Dancing's Most Recognizable Scenes Was Improvised

When film fans talk about great on-screen chemistry, one of the first pairings that comes to mind for me is Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey in the now-classic, "Dirty Dancing." As Johnny Castle and Frances "Baby" Houseman, the duo are practically radiating with charisma and it's impossible not to fall in love with them throughout the film. It's also a huge testament to their acting abilities, as the pair famously butted heads throughout the production of "Red Dawn," a film they appeared in together three years prior.

"Patrick was playing pranks on me and everybody," Grey said during an episode of "The View" in 2022. "[He was] late and the boss of everybody and it was just, like, macho and I just couldn't take it. I was just like, 'Please, this guy, that's enough with him.'" Grey was the first of the duo cast, and for a time it looked like Billy Zane, Benicio del Toro, or Val Kilmer were going to play Johnny. But Swayze's talent and experience with the Joffrey Ballet made him a no-brainer. "They said, 'Oh no, but he's a dancer.' I know he's a dancer, I've heard the whole story, I've heard all about the dancing," Grey joked.

Swayze even apologized for his "Red Dawn" machismo. "He pulled me down the hall and said to me, 'I love you, I love you, and I'm so sorry. And I know you don't want me to do the movie,'" Grey recalled. But once the duo had their screen test, the chemistry was undeniable. "We go in there and he takes me in his arms and I was like, 'Oh, boy. I'm done,' " she confessed. The pairing was a match made in romantic dance movie heaven, so much so that one of their most memorable moments was completely improvised.