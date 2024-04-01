How The Road House Remake Compares To The Original Classic

The 1989 summer movie season might've officially kicked off on Memorial Day weekend with the release of Steven Spielberg's "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade," but having been a movie-mad 15-year-old kid at the time, I can assure you that May's first adrenalized action spectacular opened a week earlier when Patrick Swayze introduced us to a man named Dalton in the instant s***-kicker classic "Road House." Critics initially wrote it off as a mindless meathead programmer from mayhem merchant Joel Silver, but the aptly-monikered director Rowdy Herrington and the screenwriting duo of David Lee Henry and Hilary Henkin understood their ludicrous assignment and aced it with knowing aplomb. Their unabashed commitment to inherently risible material turned "Road House" into the "Citizen Kane" of bar bouncer movies.

Of course, "Road House" was, for a long time, the only bar bouncer movie ever made. Surprisingly, given the film's enduring popularity, few directors have attempted to exploit this highly specialized subculture. Aside from the forgettable direct-to-DVD sequel, "Road House 2," starring Johnathon Schaech, and the 2018 Jean-Claude Van Damme vehicle "The Bouncer" (which I'll confess I have not seen), the "cooler" craft has largely gone ignored. Perhaps everyone was just waiting for the inevitable remake.

35 years later, after numerous false starts (including a proposed version starring former MMA sensation Ronda Rousey) that remake has finally arrived – and 2024's "Road House" has got quite the pedigree. Top-lined by A-lister Jake Gyllenhaal and directed by the sporadically great Doug Liman, this is no Easter-egg-laden nostalgia trip (absent one ill-advised ADR insertion), nor is it a wink-heavy goof. It's an impressively slick piece of big-budget action cinema. It's a formidable work in its way, but how does it compare to Herrington's "Road House?"

For an OG "Road House" connoisseur, this is a complicated matter.