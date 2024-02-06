Tenacious D In The Pick Of Destiny Was A Box-Office Disaster That Became A Cult Classic

Jack Black has been in his fair share of hit movies over the years, from "School of Rock" to "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" and everything in between. The man has been a bonafide movie star for decades. But even the biggest stars have to suffer a misfire every once in a while and, for Black, one of his biggest misfires was also a very personal endeavor. 2006's "Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny" brought the rock duo of Jack Black and Kyle Gass (or JB and KG, if you will) to the big screen with initially disastrous results. Yet, time has been kind to the film as it has become a true cult favorite.

Black recently spoke about the film's legacy in the latest issue of Total Film magazine. The actor described "Pick of Destiny" as his baby. Not only because it's the only movie he wrote personally, but because it was based on an emotional truth, despite being conceptually over-the-top. It is, at its core, the story of how Tenacious D came to be:

"['The Pick of Destiny' is] my baby. The only one that I wrote. The challenge was figuring out how to take the magic of our live act, our little comedy rock'n'roll fever dream, and create a narrative that could be brought to the silver screen. We took years just thinking, 'What's it going to be?' We went through different writers, scenarios and stories, and nothing felt right. And then I realised: let's just tell the true story of our origins. We'll spruce it up, but at the core is an emotional truth."

Directed by Liam Lynch, the film centers on JB and KG, who meet and realize they are destined to combine their musical talents. Finding success elusive, they seek out the legendary Pick of Destiny (which possesses mystical powers capable of producing rock legends). The ensuing quest includes run-ins with the law, Sasquatch, and an eventual duel with the devil (played by rock legend Dave Grohl).