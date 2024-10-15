The Real Reason Harrison Ford Agreed To Join Marvel With Captain America 4

Film purists might yearn for the golden era of filmmaking when visionary filmmakers and the biggest movie stars around were able to turn thrilling, adult-minded movies like "The Fugitive" or "Presumed Innocent" into critical darlings and box office hits — precisely the kind of movies he alludes to having starred in during the 1980s and 1990s — but those halcyon days might well and truly be behind us. That won't stop people like me from bemoaning the bleak state of things these days as big-budget franchises continue to rule the roost, of course, but at least some of those who actually lived through Hollywood's heyday have healthier perspectives on where we find ourselves now.

Count Harrison Ford among those who understand that film is an ever-changing industry and those who can't keep up will be doomed to fall behind. That mentality directly led to getting involved in "Captain America: Brave New World." Then again, it's one thing to put on a three piece suit and portray the President of the United States, as anyone who's watched "Air Force One" can attest to. He's been there and done that. It's quite another to purposefully take on a role that also involves transforming into a CGI monster known as Red Hulk. Just don't ask him to provide any deep-dive explorations into comic book canon, though. As Ford has demonstrated with prior comments on "Star Wars," he's just here for a good time, not necessarily a long time. He went on to explain:

"I mean, this is the Marvel universe and I'm just there on a weekend pass. I'm a sailor new to this town. Show me the way to go home."

Now that's the kind of honesty I can respect. I, for one, can't wait to see Ford shoot from the hip with even more bluntness as he embarks on a global press tour for Marvel. "Captain America: Brave New World" hits theaters February 14, 2025.