Agatha All Along Isn't Aubrey Plaza's First Unhinged Marvel Performance

This post contains spoilers for "Agatha All Along" (as well as FX's "Legion").

In a series full of fun, intriguing, and camp-infused performances, Aubrey Plaza stands out as the most delightfully unpredictable member of the "Agatha All Along" ensemble. Her character is Rio Vidal, otherwise known as the black heart on Agatha's (Kathryn Hahn) list and the green witch in her coven. Her purpose so far seems to be to annoy and turn Agatha on in equal measure, all the while threatening to derail the entire expedition down the Witches' Road with her rather mercenary predisposition. Her strategy, thanks to Plaza's super-game performance, is to be equal parts weird, sexy, and borderline inhuman, and to revel in the discomfort her attractive monstrousness inspires in all the other witches.

Take, for example, the scene at the beginning of episode 4, when the coven summons Rio. While they're waiting in solemn silence for their green witch to appear, Rio bursts her arms up through the earth behind them, crawling out of the ground like a zombie, complete with the herky-jerky motions of a Deadite from Sam Raimi's "Evil Dead" franchise. Given that Raimi directed the film whose controversial writing choices "Agatha All Along" has to grapple with, it's a fitting image that Plaza sells well. While the witches bicker and scream, Rio snaps her body back into place, whipping her dirt-covered head up and declaring, "I heard you guys were having a party." She does a dance-step towards Agatha, popping her eyes wide open to unnerve her (apparent) ex before revealing a green leaf in her palm, as if by magic. Plaza's Rio is chaotic, she's cool, and right off the bat, she reminds us of someone.