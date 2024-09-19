One Of HBO's Best Crime Shows Inspired The First Episode Of Agatha All Along

This article contains spoilers for "Agatha All Along" season 1 episode 1, "Seekest Thou the Road."

You might be a little confused when you press play on the first episode of Kathryn Hahn's new "WandaVision" spin-off "Agatha All Along." Why? It's not witchy, there are no supernatural elements at first, and Hahn's character is a gritty detective ... who looks and feels quite a bit like Kate Winslet's title character on the HBO series "Mare of Easttown."

Allow me to explain. The first twenty or so minutes of "Agatha All Along" envision Hahn as grizzled cop Agnes O'Connor, who has to solve yet another murder after a girl's body is found in a creek. She's interrupted by FBI Agent Vidal (Aubrey Plaza), who's there to help despite Agnes' protestations, and everything heats up considerably when a young teenager (Joe Locke) breaks into her house in the dead of night. So what's going on here? Where's all the witchcraft and spooky stuff?! Where's Tony Award-winner Patti LuPone?! And why does the credits sequence only show character names before it announces that you're watching something called "Agnes of Westview?"

Hang tight. That's all coming. But for now, let's focus on the fact that, for its first twenty minutes, Jac Schaeffer and her creative team perfectly mimic "Mare of Easttown," a relatively recent HBO hit that earned massive critical acclaim and accolades. It's a pitch-perfect imitation, and it's an awesome way to kick off the show.