Kate Winslet Provides An Update On Mare Of Easttown Season 2

Brad Inglesby's "Mare of Easttown," the HBO show starring Kate Winslet that was released in early 2021, was one of the best shows of that year and one of the best detective series in recent memory. In fact, the show was so good that it even inspired the great Steven Spielberg to say he wanted to direct a long-form TV series.

In the wake of that excellent season, Ingelsby said the show was conceived as a limited series, but a "Mare" season 2 could potentially happen if he and Winslet agreed on an idea that felt like a "deserving second chapter in Mare's journey." As of 2021, though, no such idea had yet presented itself.

Now, three years later, Winslet has returned to HBO in another limited series, the six-episode political drama "The Regime." While doing press for that show, The Hollywood Reporter asked her for an update about a possible "Mare of Easttown" season 2, and it sounds like things haven't changed much in the past three years.

"At the moment, hand on heart, I have not had an active conversation with anyone at HBO about a possible season 2 for quite a while," Winslet said. "That doesn't necessarily mean anything. But it does definitely mean I'm not lying. Like, it hasn't come up."