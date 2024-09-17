The First Reactions To Marvel's Agatha All Along Are Saying The Same Thing

Quit your day job and join a coven, folks, because "Agatha All Along" is shaping up to be a total blast, by all accounts. (Disclaimer: Do not do that ... or, at least, don't hold /Film responsible for any complications and/or magic-related mishaps those actions may cause.) Marvel only screened the first few episodes of the new Disney+ series to critics ahead of time, mind you, so the early reactions are inevitably made up of incomplete thoughts and educated guesses about where things might go next.

We'll start with our very own BJ Colangelo, who posted on Twitter (not even a single witch out there is calling it "X") and reported that, "I've only seen a few episodes, but ['Agatha All Along'] does what every good Marvel show should do — make me want more. I am eagerly awaiting the rest of the season to see where this SENSATIONAL cast goes next." That cast in question includes Kathryn Hahn, Aubrey Plaza, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Alice Wu-Gulliver, Debra Jo Rupp, and the great Patti LuPone ... and probably a few surprises, too.

Eric Goldman of IGN and Fandom echoes those thoughts, though he notes a few early growing pains along the way — along with some bad news for the worst members of online fandom these days: "First 4 episodes of ['Agatha All Along'] are decent. Really dig premiere (and it's very 'WandaVision' vibes) but second [episode] is shaky tonally. Begins to find itself more in 3 & 4. Will predictably make guys who demand 'badass' as the only setting to scream 'Woke!' and cry like babies."

Indiewire, Digital Spy, and Yahoo critic David Opie provides some very welcome context for which demographic will come away enjoying this series the most, saying that "Agatha All Along" might be "a bit slow to start with, but you won't care because you're having so much fun with the cast and vibes that are just as camp and spooky as you'd hope for. This show really is for the gays. If anything, Marvel actually downplayed how gay it is in tone and feel."