Agatha All Along Trailer: WandaVision's Evil Witch Brings Halloween Vibes To The MCU [D23]
Disney's D23 Expo is well underway, and fans are getting major updates on some of the biggest forthcoming projects from the House of Mouse — including a Marvel series coming to Disney+. /Film's Jacob Hall is live at the expo, and he's got the latest scoop on "Agatha All Along," the highly anticipated show led by Kathryn Hahn as Wanda Maximoff's nosy neighbor and secretly powerful witch, Agatha Harkness.
To be honest, it's a relief to get a more concrete update on this show. Before the "Agatha All Along" teaser trailer confirmed its official title, the series based on Hahn's breakout "WandaVision" character underwent an inexplicable number of changes after being announced all the way back in the fall of 2021. At first, the show was called "Agatha: House of Harkness," only to switch things up a year later, with its title changing to "Agatha: Coven of Chaos." After that, the title changed to "Agatha: Darkhold Diaries" and then again to "Agatha: The Lying Witch with Great Wardrobe" — by which point it had become crystal-clear the show's marketing was just messing with us, in keeping with the spirit of Hahn's rascally sorceress. It only was then that Marvel came clean and confirmed the title as "Agatha All Along," invoking the Emmy-winning "WandaVision" earworm written by EGOT winners Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez.
But now, we've got the full-length trailer to hold us over until the series' debut.
Harkness takes hold
We already knew this from the previous teaser trailer and the brilliance of Kathryn Hahn, but "Agatha All Along" looks magical, musical, and mischievous. The new trailer sees a down-and-out Agatha assembling a new coven of witches in the wake of Wanda Maximoff's passing. They're heading down the Witches Road, which Patti LuPone's Lilia Calderu calls "a death wish." The journey comes with an equally as catchy song, rightfully titled "The Witches Road," which refers to the journey the coven is taking. According to the show's synopsis, this journey doubles as "a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they're missing." The audience at D23 was treated to a live performance of the song. My jealousy cannot be contained!
Just based on the trailer alone, "Agatha All Along" looks like one of the best Marvel TV shows yet. The costumes are sublime, the cast is untouchable, and you truly can't go wrong with music from Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez. Jac Schaeffer, who was a head writer of "WandaVision," serves as the executive producer and showrunner for the series, so we can expect another series of franchise-best writing. "Agatha: All Along" also stars Aubrey Plaza, Sasheer Zamata, Joe Locke, Debra Jo Rupp, Emma Caulfield, Ali Ahn, and David Lengel alongside LuPone and Hahn.
The series is set to premiere on Disney+ on September 18, 2024, with its first two episodes, just in time for the spooky season.