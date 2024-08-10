Agatha All Along Trailer: WandaVision's Evil Witch Brings Halloween Vibes To The MCU [D23]

Disney's D23 Expo is well underway, and fans are getting major updates on some of the biggest forthcoming projects from the House of Mouse — including a Marvel series coming to Disney+. /Film's Jacob Hall is live at the expo, and he's got the latest scoop on "Agatha All Along," the highly anticipated show led by Kathryn Hahn as Wanda Maximoff's nosy neighbor and secretly powerful witch, Agatha Harkness.

To be honest, it's a relief to get a more concrete update on this show. Before the "Agatha All Along" teaser trailer confirmed its official title, the series based on Hahn's breakout "WandaVision" character underwent an inexplicable number of changes after being announced all the way back in the fall of 2021. At first, the show was called "Agatha: House of Harkness," only to switch things up a year later, with its title changing to "Agatha: Coven of Chaos." After that, the title changed to "Agatha: Darkhold Diaries" and then again to "Agatha: The Lying Witch with Great Wardrobe" — by which point it had become crystal-clear the show's marketing was just messing with us, in keeping with the spirit of Hahn's rascally sorceress. It only was then that Marvel came clean and confirmed the title as "Agatha All Along," invoking the Emmy-winning "WandaVision" earworm written by EGOT winners Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez.

But now, we've got the full-length trailer to hold us over until the series' debut.