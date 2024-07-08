Marvel Gets Its Own Horror Series In The First Agatha All Along Trailer
It was the series under the Marvel Studios banner that arrived on Disney+ and (re)launched the Marvel Cinematic Universe on the streaming platform. She became the show's breakout character and subject of countless memes. Now, the journey that began with "WandaVision" and Kathryn Hahn's delightful performance as the witch antagonist Agatha Harkness is finally set to continue with her very own spinoff series now officially known as — what else — "Agatha All Along." The studio played incredibly coy with fans by teasing out several red herrings over what the actual title would be, from bizarre ones like "Agatha: House of Harkness" and "Agatha: Coven of Chaos" to "Agatha: Darkhold Diaries" and "Agatha: The Lying Witch with Great Wardrobe." All of this, of course, was revealed to be a series of parodies leading up to the actual one, teaching us all an important lesson not to take superpowered witches at their word.
In any event, the studio has finally dropped its first trailer for the new series, promising a mix of the black-and-white visuals featured in "WandaVision," the introduction of Aubrey Plaza's mysterious witch character (a buzzy casting that initially revealed back in November of 2022), and a healthy dosage of horror vibes that the series is clearly attempting to steer in — a rarity for the MCU, though not unprecedented following efforts such as Michael Giacchino's "Werewolf by Night" and especially Sam Raimi's "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." Check out the footage at the link above!
Agatha All Along is arriving in time for Halloween
Everyone's favorite witch with a theme song (with apologies to Sabrina) is back and better than ever. When last we saw Agatha, a vengeful Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) had just freed herself from Agatha's city-wide spell, confining the all-powerful witch in a make-believe world where she was happily married to her android lover Vision (Paul Bettany) and free to live a life of bliss across several decades of television eras. Rather than learn any important lessons from her experiences, however, the former Avenger-turned-villain decided to imprison Agatha in Westview as her own form of punishment, a delusion that she's still trapped in as the "Agatha All Along" trailer opens with her living as a police detective attempting to solve a homicide. Thankfully (or not?), Aubrey Plaza's unnamed character arrives to snap her out of it and get her back in the groove of all her witchy glory.
The first takeaway from most fans will be the fact that Marvel's really trying to lean hard into the horror of it all — just as much as the comedy that we remember from "WandaVision." In a recent appearance on the Official Marvel Podcast (via Digital Spy), for instance, "Agatha All Along" producer and Marvel development executive Brad Winderbaum teased that the series is "really fun, but it's really scary. And it gets quite dramatic [...] It's a Halloween show. There are deadly stakes in this series. It's a fun ride, but it's a dangerous one." In keeping with the Halloween theme, Marvel revealed that the series will debut with its first two episode on September 18, 2024. "Agatha All Along" stars Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, Debra Jo Rupp, Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza.