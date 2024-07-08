Marvel Gets Its Own Horror Series In The First Agatha All Along Trailer

It was the series under the Marvel Studios banner that arrived on Disney+ and (re)launched the Marvel Cinematic Universe on the streaming platform. She became the show's breakout character and subject of countless memes. Now, the journey that began with "WandaVision" and Kathryn Hahn's delightful performance as the witch antagonist Agatha Harkness is finally set to continue with her very own spinoff series now officially known as — what else — "Agatha All Along." The studio played incredibly coy with fans by teasing out several red herrings over what the actual title would be, from bizarre ones like "Agatha: House of Harkness" and "Agatha: Coven of Chaos" to "Agatha: Darkhold Diaries" and "Agatha: The Lying Witch with Great Wardrobe." All of this, of course, was revealed to be a series of parodies leading up to the actual one, teaching us all an important lesson not to take superpowered witches at their word.

In any event, the studio has finally dropped its first trailer for the new series, promising a mix of the black-and-white visuals featured in "WandaVision," the introduction of Aubrey Plaza's mysterious witch character (a buzzy casting that initially revealed back in November of 2022), and a healthy dosage of horror vibes that the series is clearly attempting to steer in — a rarity for the MCU, though not unprecedented following efforts such as Michael Giacchino's "Werewolf by Night" and especially Sam Raimi's "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." Check out the footage at the link above!