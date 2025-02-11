Anthony Mackie Had One Request For His Marvel Costume In Captain America: Brave New World

"Captain America: Brave New World" arrives in theaters this week, and Anthony Mackie's titular hero will sport a different look than the one he debuted in "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier." Marvel has been trying since 2024 to fix the MCU before it's too late, and their latest effort tries to solve the problem by asking the question: What if there was a Red Hulk? That is to say, it serves up Harrison Ford as the grotesque carmine creature in an attempt to lure fans to the multiplex. But it's also about Captain America, except it's a different Cap than the one we're used to ... I'm starting to think this might be the point of no return for the MCU. Anyway, I digress.

After starring in the Disney+ series "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," Mackie's Sam Wilson will now front "Brave New World," which, following as it does in the wake of the box office obliterator "Deadpool & Wolverine," has a lot riding on its shoulders. Look, there's no way Mackie's Cap is going to beat Hugh Jackman's return as Wolverine at the box office, but that's sort of why "Brave New World" is so intriguing. Is the MCU too far gone to release a movie like this in 2025? Or will Mackie's big screen debut as Captain America prove a surprise hit for the struggling franchise?

All will be revealed when the movie arrives, but in the meantime, perhaps Marvel can entice you with a slight costume change? Fans of Mackie's cowled look in "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" will see a new, cowl-less Sam Wilson in the movie — but why?