Wolverine And Sabretooth Originally Had A Much Different Connection

Aside from Logan (Hugh Jackman) himself, "Deadpool & Wolverine" looks to be bringing back many mutant characters from 20th Century Fox's "X-Men" films. Among them is Sabretooth/Victor Creed, Wolverine's nemesis, played once more by Tyler Mane as in the 2000 "X-Men" movie. These two are eternal rivals, but why?

Chronologically, the last we saw of Sabretooth was Cyclops (James Marsden) blasting him off the Statue of Liberty. Production-wise, Creed appeared in the 2009 prequel "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" (played by Liev Schreiber instead of Mane). The movie looked to fill in the (many) gaps in Logan's backstory, such as why he and Sabretooth had a blood feud.

The movie (which is not good, don't watch it) mashes up three comic stories: 1989's "Wolverine" Volume 2 issue #10 (where it's revealed Sabretooth murdered Logan's lover Silver Fox), Barry Windsor-Smith's 1991 "Weapon X" (which revealed how Wolverine got his adamantium skeleton and claws), and Paul Jenkins and Andy Kubert's 2001 "Origin" (which revealed Logan was born as James Howlett in 19th century Canada). To that end, the movie merges Sabretooth with Dog Logan, Wolverine's forgotten half-brother from "Origin," and makes Logan and Creed into brothers. The movie's title sequence depicts them fighting through 120 years of war together, from the U.S. Civil War up to the Vietnam War, unable to die thanks to their mutant healing factors. They had a falling out when Victor fell too in love with killing.

So, that's the movies' answer. But Wolverine and Sabretooth are not brothers in the comics. With such similar powers (from claws to healing), they have to be related, though, right?

Defining "X-Men" writer Chris Claremont (who co-created Sabretooth and made Wolverine into the icon he is) says that, yes, they are. Had he gotten his way before leaving "X-Men" in 1991, Sabretooth would've been revealed as Wolverine's father.