Marvel Has A Jaw Dropping Line-Up Of Wolverine Comics This Summer

"Deadpool and Wolverine" — which is due out on July 26, 2024 — will mark Hugh Jackman's return as Wolverine after a seven year hiatus. (I remember vividly when 2017's "Logan" was supposed to be his final bow.)

Ever since superhero movies have become Marvel and DC's biggest cultural footprints, the comics have had the mandate to follow their lead. The adaptations point the direction of the source material, not the other way around.

Take how, in the 2010s, Marvel relegated the X-Men from the top shelf to the dustbin because 20th Century Fox owned the mutants' movie rights. Once Marvel's parent company Disney acquired Fox (and the X-Men with it) in 2019, the X-Men were raised back up. "Deadpool and Wolverine" is the greatest culmination of that merger yet, with the film's trailers suggesting the Merc with a Mouth is entering the MCU full-throttle — and bringing the rest of Fox's Marvel films along with him.

With Wolverine back on the big screen, Marvel's publishing slate this summer is set to give Logan many starring comic roles. "X-Men '97" proved this year that the 1990s never ended for the X-Men and there's nothing more 90s than Wolverine dominating Marvel Comics.

Here are all the new "Wolverine" comics you should be on the lookout for in the coming months (listed in release order from earliest to latest).