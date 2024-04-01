Marvel's New Ultimate Comics Line Is Perfect For New Readers (Yes, Including You)

There are too many Marvel Comics out there to read them all — and I'm talking about both the current ongoing series, and the 85 years of accumulated material. The publisher is aware of this, so what's its solution to hook new readers?

In 2000, Marvel launched "Ultimate Marvel," a new series of comics set in a separate continuity from the original "Earth-616" comics. The Ultimate Marvel comics followed the classic heroes, from Spider-Man to the Avengers (renamed the Ultimates), getting their powers in a more contemporary-styled setting. These were comics written not to appeal to long-time, continuity-obsessed fans, but to hook the new generation of nerds obsessing over "Buffy" and "The X-Files." That reverberated back and Ultimate Marvel became the primary influence on the Marvel Cinematic Universe (at least in Phase 1, when things were smaller-scale).

After highs and lows, Ultimate Marvel ended in 2015. In 2024, it returned ... sort of. Rather than a continuation of the old Ultimate Universe, Marvel has just recycled the idea — a new reader-friendly reboot — and name for yet another new continuity (dubbed Earth-6160).

There is some backstory, detailed in the four-part mini-series "Ultimate Invasion" and one-shot "Ultimate Universe" #1. Long story short, an evil Reed Richards (from the original Ultimate Universe) created a new universe to call his own, intervening throughout history so there would be no superheroes to challenge him (he personally stops Peter Parker's fateful spider bite). That resultant world is the setting of the new Ultimate Marvel universe, where superheroes are just emerging.

Luckily, the three ongoing "Ultimate" comics are more about letting each creative team tell the story they want to than trying to streamline them into a larger narrative. This, and each book being freshly started, means they're easy to pick up and dive into.