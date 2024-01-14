Network Execs Were Wary About Buffy The Vampire Slayer's Most Daring Episode

"Buffy the Vampire Slayer" aired a lot of experimental episodes over the course of the show, but few landed quite as well as season 4's "Hush." The episode starts off normal, but soon a bunch of ghouls called the Gentlemen decide to take away the entire town's ability to speak. For most of the episode after that, not a single line of dialogue is spoken. This gimmick could've easily been a dull disaster, but it instead turned out to be one of the creepiest, most fascinating episodes in the whole series.

For Whedon, the episode was partially motivated by his desire to prove that he was more than his dialogue. Whedon was (and is) famous for his clever, fast-paced dialogue, the type that doesn't attempt to capture how real people talk but to impress us with its wordplay and make the characters seem cool and self-aware. This style grew beyond Whedon, to the point where his general style seems to have become the default setting for most comic book movies, for better or worse. By taking the most famous aspect of his writing away from himself, Whedon was forced to focus on purely visual storytelling.

But although he did indeed prove that he could pull the gimmick off, the network certainly had their doubts. "I heard the network was kind of skittish to accept this," recalled Doug Jones, who played the lead Gentleman, in a 2014 oral history for the episode. "They're thinking, 'Capture your audience. Keep them from flipping the channel. Inundate them with visual and audio stimulation so they don't leave us.' When you take the audio away, it's like, 'Oh, dear!'"