Tom Hiddleston Is Back For Avengers: Doomsday – But How's That Possible After Loki Season 2?

The Marvel train just keeps chugging along. The buzzy news of the day concerns the seemingly never-ending casting announcement for "Avengers: Doomsday," which is adding one A-lister after another at a glacially slow pace. (For anyone who's ever wanted to see nothing but the backs of a bunch of chairs with actor names scribbled onto them for several hours straight, boy, do I have the livestream for you.) But while the vast majority of the reveals were pretty much to be expected (if you're surprised by the Fantastic Four appearing in the very first "Avengers" crossover film after their introduction, I may have an Avengers Tower to sell you), one addition was bound to catch fans by surprise.

That's right, folks: None other than Loki himself, played by Tom Hiddleston, will apparently be back to his mischievous ways in "Doomsday." On paper, this makes perfect sense. Of course the most popular villain in all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe wouldn't miss out on the biggest and most anticipated team-up film in franchise history.

But for those who've been following along with all the various movies and shows to this point, well, it raises some pretty wild questions about how, exactly, our favorite God of Mischief could possibly be back at all. Never mind that the original version of Loki died a pretty gruesome death at the hands of the Mad Titan Thanos (Josh Brolin) back in the opening sequence of "Avengers: Infinity War." His time-traveling counterpart from "Endgame" managed to slip through the cracks and go on to star in his own spinoff show "Loki" on Disney+. But even that series, which brought the story to a fitting conclusion in the season 2 finale, would seem to preclude Loki's return since he's, you know, singlehandedly keeping the multiverse from falling apart as basically the overseer of time itself. So, yeah, you could say we have a lot of questions about "Doomsday."

