Avengers: Doomsday & Secret Wars Concept Art Leak Addressed By Directors

Marvel's reliably eagle-eyed, anti-spoiler snipers may have taken a single night off, and now they're stuck dealing with the fallout from concept art that apparently spoil quite a few surprises from both "Avengers: Doomsday" and "Avengers: Secret Wars." Among those notable reveals, fans quickly gravitated towards what seemed like a medieval setting with Doctor Doom himself on a throne dispensing justice on a certain member of the Fantastic Four, an image apparently showing the makeup of the new Young Avengers team, and even a glimpse at what certainly looks like a new Black Panther. (For more details, you can check out the images courtesy of Kotaku here.)

Now, despite the seemingly official source for all this concept art and the fact that Disney quickly put out copyright hits on any account spreading the pictures around on social media, we're supposed to believe that these somehow have nothing to do with either blockbuster to begin with? Look, nobody was expecting the Russo Brothers to gleefully cop to spoiling the plot of both event movies, of course. But surely a boilerplate disclaimer that concept art (especially at such an early juncture) hardly ever resembles the final product anyway would be in the offing ... right? Wrong! Instead, the two outright deny that they personally had anything to do with that concept art or that they even are about "Doomsday" or "Secret Wars" in the first place.

The former comment is fairly easy to explain, as Marvel typically commissions concept art early on in preproduction and likely did so without directly consulting the Russos on specific plot points. The latter, however, is a bit harder to swallow given the fact that the artwork includes various members of the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, Doctor Doom, and many more who could easily end up involved in either film — or both! For now, this is a they-said/we-say situation until we finally get to see a scrap of actual footage for ourselves. Don't hold your breath on that front, though, as "Avengers: Doomsday" is currently scheduled to arrive on May 1, 2026, with "Avengers: Secret Wars" to follow a year later on May 7, 2027.