The Electric State Review: This Russo Brothers Netflix Movie Is Slick, Dazzling, And Incredibly Empty

Anthony and Joe Russo's new sci-fi film "The Electric State" — a $320 million ultra-blockbuster sneaking its way onto Netflix this week — has an arch set up that takes many words to explain. Based on the illustrated retro-futurist novel by Simon Stålenhag, "The Electric State" posits that Disneyland, back when it opened in the 1950s, didn't merely construct animatronic robots for entertainment, but actual, high-tech, artificially intelligent robots. Uncle Walt, it seems, was less a movie mogul as he was Dr. Soong from "Star Trek." The world soon became populated by servant robots, each painted with a friendly, cartoonish face. Robot versions of corporate mascots were built, and cartoons were given robotic, real-world counterparts.

In the early 1990s of this universe, however, there was a robot uprising, and the smiling corporate mascots demanded liberation. A war broke out. Humans were able to win the war thanks to a new invention: thousands of fightin'-bots that could be controlled remotely by human soldiers wearing VR helmets. After the human victory, all intelligent robots were banished to a walled-off prison the size of Oregon, and humans lived in peace. It's now about 1995, and "Wonderwall" is just becoming a hit.

Oh yes, and an additional strange conceit: the soldier's VR helmets bifurcate their users' brains. Half of their brains are dedicating to controlling robot bodies, while their other half is shunted into a Matrix-like virtual universe where they are permanently on vacation.

The complexity of the above setup, one might think, would leave the filmmakers ample room to discuss something philosophically beguiling. The ethics of robotic labor, perhaps, or the nature of a bifurcated consciousness. The symbolism of humans going to war with their own corporate I.P. certainly opens some doors for exploration. However, the Russos don't wield their premise to any discernible purpose. They don't appear to be saying anything. The images are slick and thematically tantalizing, but ultimately "The Electric State" is an intellectually dull, not-very-funny action spectacular. Nothing more.