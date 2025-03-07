The Electric State Is Netflix's Most Expensive Movie Ever (And The Russos' Worst)

Anthony and Joe Russo's new film "The Electric State" will arrive on Netflix on March 14, 2025 (you can watch the trailer here), and it comes with a lot of baggage. Adapted from a picture novel by Swedish artist Simon Stålenhag, "The Electric State" takes place in an alternate dystopian version of 1990s American where corporate mascots wander the landscape as intelligent robots. There was a recently-failed robot uprising, and now all the robotic mascots (like Mr. Peanut, for example) now wander a wasted, walled-off landscape, exiled from humanity. Millie Bobbie Brown plays Michelle, a young woman who has to venture into the robot wasteland in search of her long-lost brother.

The Russo brothers are perhaps best known for the work within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as they oversaw the blockbusters "Captain America: The Winter Soldier," "Captain America: Civil War," "Avengers: Infinity War," and "Avengers: Endgame," one of the most successful films of all time. "The Electric State" is the third film directed by the Russos since "Endgame," and all three have been massively expensive and/or critically panned. Their 2021 crime epic "Cherry" only cost $40 million to make, but only earned a 37% approval rating from the critics on Rotten Tomatoes. Their dull-ass 2022 spy film "The Gray Man" earned a little more respect with a 45% approval rating, but infamously cost Netflix about $200 million to make.

"The Electric State," meanwhile, is their most expensive film to date, and one of their worst-rated. As of this writing, the film has a 19% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and, according to some reports from last year (including one on the website Puck), it cost $320 million to make. To put those numbers in perspective, the Russos' crass 2006 comedy "You, Me and Dupree" has a 20% approval rating, and "Captain America: Civil War" only cost $250 million.

This is their lowest-rated film to date. It's also Netflix's most expensive.