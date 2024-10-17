Netflix's The Electric State Trailer Throws Millie Bobby Brown Into The Post-Apocalyptic '90s

Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt are taking a road-trip through the post-apocalyptic '90s in the first trailer for "The Electric State." The upcoming Netflix movie is based on the atmospheric visual novel of the same name by Simon Stålenhag, and was adapted by the creative team behind Marvel movies like "Avengers: Endgame" and "Captain America: Civil War" (screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, and directors Anthony and Joe Russo).

The film is set in a retro-futuristic version of America, where cartoonish robots have been exiled to an area called the Exclusion Zone following a failed uprising. Brown plays Michelle, an orphaned teenager who embarks on a quest to find her missing brother inside the Exclusion Zone, with a little help from a robot called Cosmo (voiced by Alan Tudyk), a smuggler called Keats (Pratt), and Keats' giant robot sidekick, Herman (voiced by Anthony Mackie).

On the human side, the cast also includes Ke Huy Quan, Jason Alexander, Giancarlo Esposito, the always-delightful Stanley Tucci, and Woody Norman. Other robot voices in the movie are provided by Woody Harrelson, Brian Cox, and Jenny Slate.