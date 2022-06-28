Millie Bobby Brown And The Russo Bros. Movie The Electric State Lands At Netflix

As it turns out, even after you direct one of the highest-grossing films of all time, you still don't have carte blanche to do whatever you want creatively until the end of time. Known for their ultra box office bustin' Marvel films "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame," the latest project from The Russo Bros. is an adaptation of the science-fiction illustrated novel, "The Electric State." Originally, The Russo Bros. were supposed to produce the project for "It: Chapters One and Two" director Andy Muschietti, but over the course of pre-production, they have pivoted to the directorial position as well. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix scored the film after a reported half-year of negotiations, making this the second collaborative effort between the streamer and the directing brothers following the upcoming release of their film "The Gray Man."

The film was also originally intended to be released through Universal Pictures, who apparently were unwilling to shell out the money for the proposed budget, and kicked the project off their slate. According to THR's sources, the anticipated budget for Netflix is somewhere just north of $200 million, continuing to prove our theory that Netflix's answer to their continuing money problems is to invest in hella expensive projects. Regardless of how this movie came to be, "The Electric State" sounds pretty dang cool, and the fact that they've nabbed "Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown as their leading lady is even cooler.