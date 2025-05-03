Avengers: Age Of Ultron Taught Marvel A Box Office Lesson That Backfired Years Later

(Welcome to Tales from the Box Office, our column that examines box office miracles, disasters, and everything in between, as well as what we can learn from them.)

How do you make something bigger than one of the biggest movies of all time? "By not trying to," Joss Whedon said in 2012 when asked how he could possibly top "The Avengers" with its inevitable sequel. "By being smaller. More personal, more painful. By being the next thing that should happen to these characters and not just a rehash of what seemed to work the first time."

Whedon's "The Avengers" made more than $1.5 billion at the box office globally in 2012, trailing only James Cameron's "Titanic" and "Avatar" on the list of highest-grossing movies ever at the time of its release. The pressure was on for the director to deliver a satisfying follow-up, but, at least initially, he didn't want to fall into the trap of assuming bigger equals better. That didn't exactly pan out.

For better or worse, the much bigger sequel that is "Avengers: Age of Ultron" hit theaters in 2015. It was Marvel's "too big to fail" moment, with the company's cultural powers reaching a fever pitch. It also taught Marvel Studios a dangerous lesson that had major ramifications in the years that followed.

In this week's Tales from the Box Office, we're looking back at "Age of Ultron" in honor of its 10th anniversary. We'll go over how it came to be, how it became bigger than Whedon originally imagined, what happened when it hit theaters, what happened in the aftermath of its release, and what lessons we can learn from it a decade later. Let's dig in, shall we?