Steven Yeun No Longer Starring In Marvel's Thunderbolts

It was first reported in February of 2023 that "Nope," "The Walking Dead" star Steven Yeun was finally joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in what was described as a "significant mystery role" in "Thunderbolts." Months later it was confirmed that Yeun was going to play Robert Reynolds/The Sentry, a complicated super-figure who gains his powers from the sun and waffles between hero and villain status. The Sentry was the latest antihero figure to join the MCU, and with Yeun's star getting hotter after the explosive success of the Netflix series "Beef," his turn in Marvel's sandbox was one of the most anticipated roles of Phase Six. Unfortunately, at the start of 2024, mumblings started circulating that Yeun was exiting the project. And as was confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter on January 2, the rumors are true.

Important to note that while Yeun's involvement was never outright confirmed by Marvel, it was never denied, either. The confirmed casting includes Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, and David Harbour, as was made known during the D23 presentation in September of 2022. Harrison Ford is also set to reprise his role as Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross from "Captain America: Brave New World."

As is the case with every major blockbuster release, "Thunderbolts" has been delayed to 2025 as a result of the 100+ day-long WGA/SAG-AFTRA strikes due to the AMPTP's failure to make an appropriate deal in a timely manner. Meaning, "Thunderbolts" has yet to begin filming, and the new production time has rendered Yeun unavailable.