The 2023 /Film TV Awards: The Best Shows, Performances, Characters, And More

Jeremy Strong is very good at his job. Perhaps too good. So much has been said about Strong as an actor; specifically, the way he embraces the method, a style of acting vastly misunderstood by the general public (and even some actors). He doesn't like to rehearse. He instead prefers to immerse himself in the character; to "go through whatever the ordeal is that the character has to go through." Strong's devotion to his craft has even caused some of his costars to comment on, and even express concern over his raw intensity. "Succession" co-star Brian Cox said: "He's a pretty unique individual. But, he does get obsessed with the work. And I worry about what it does to him, because if you can't separate yourself — because you're dealing with all of this material every day. You can't live in it. Eventually, you get worn out."

Strong has racked up several notable performances over his career, but his biggest and most notable role to date has been playing the eldest boy himself, Kendall Roy, the sad, lonely, broken heir apparent to his father's media empire. Like all the Roys, Kendall is a terrible person, so you can't quite call him sympathetic. But Strong was able to squeeze empathy from the part; to make him relatable. We feel like we know this man, even if we don't want to actually know him. "The character is a bit of a litmus test," Strong said. "Some people use the word 'cringe,' and then others find him incredibly sympathetic. Do I think any of that's misunderstood? I don't know. There's something about this character, about this kind of boy-man — there is a lot of male vulnerability, which is something that always affected me growing up when I saw it in storytelling. In this moment in our culture, people either respond to that in a derisive way or in an empathic way. It's not my job to tell anyone how to respond to it, but there is something about vulnerability that is polarizing."

For the final season of "Succession," Kendall came closer to ever to realizing his dream of becoming the head of the company. His father dies. His siblings appear ready to back him. And then ... it all falls apart. He's left wandering, looking out at the river, completely lost. Part of the brilliance of the character, and the way that Strong plays him, is the sense that he gives that he doesn't really want the empire as much as he feels he deserves it. It should be his. And in the end, he can't have it. We should not weep for Kendall — he's still obscenely wealthy, after all. But we can pity him, and while part of that is due to how the character is written, it's also due to Strong's work, which is so powerful that I'm tempted to use the word "iconic." Thanks to Strong, Kendall Roy will go down in history as one of the all-time great TV characters. (Chris Evangelista)

Runners-Up: Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"; Bella Ramsey, "The Last of Us"; Bill Hader, "Barry"; Steven Yeun, "Beef."