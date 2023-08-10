Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Finale Is Just A Monster Episode

The season 2 finale of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," called "Hegemony," in attempting to leave the season on a high note, falls back into comforting, familiar territory.

For a series that has largely — especially during this season — taken numerous big narrative swings, it's almost disappointing to see it rely on traditional "high stakes" action storytelling for its finale. Why just last week, "Stange New Worlds" was a musical. A few weeks prior, animated characters from "Star Trek: Lower Decks" were sucked into live-action. There was a fun time travel plot, a harrowing tale of war trauma, an old-fashioned farce, and an episode where prejudice was put on trial. The varying tonal textures and classical "Star Trek" stories have kept "Strange New Worlds" one of the best Trek shows in decades.

But for "Hegemony," the showrunners regressed into slick special effects, action, death, and fights against an alien menace. This wouldn't necessarily be bad if the alien menace in question was unusual or clever (see: the Borg in "Best of Both Worlds," the third season finale of "Star Trek: The Next Generation"), but in "Strange New Worlds," the recurring threat are the Gorn, the reptilian species first introduced in the original series episode "Arena."

"Hegemony" is the third SNW episode to heavily feature the Gorn, and the series has made them remarkably similar to the creatures from Ridley Scott's "Alien." Their young incubate inside human bodies, they burst out of your chest when gestation is complete, and they instantly go on killing rampages. Also, adult Gorn are said to eat their prey. In a universe of warmth and diplomacy, it strikes this critic as uncreative that any aliens should be presented as mere monsters.