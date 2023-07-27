Strange New Worlds Season 2 Episode 8 Delves Into The Trenches

In the newest episode of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," called "Under the Cloak of War," several members of the Enterprise crew get to openly discuss the consequences of war, and ponder their deep-seated battlefield trauma from the recent Klingon conflict. "Star Trek" has long been a franchise that advocates pacifism, and sees war as — just like in the real world — humankind's ultimate failing. "Cloak" sees soldiers as either brainwashed into mindless, suicidal sacrifice for ideals that don't even exist, or as suffering murderers who are constantly living on the brink of madness and violence. It also sees few avenues for healing; once war trauma has taken hold, no act of justice is sufficient to cleanse one's soul. Everyone gets out stained.

"Strange New Worlds" has been, up until now, a mostly light, often whimsical show about warm, welcoming people. Occasionally, the characters will be stranded in a crashed ship with vicious monsters stalking them, but even the "monster" episodes — for however much death and violence they contain — end up forcing the survivors together. They work together, they survive together, and they even mourn together. The Enterprise crew gets along and functions as a unit. "Under the Cloak of War" is the first time the series has highlighted some of the characters' irreconcilable differences and fundamental moral disagreements. This is territory ordinarily covered by "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine."

There's a potent symbol at the center of "Cloak." Dr. M'Benga (Babs Olusanmokun) has a biobed in sickbay that constantly breaks and that he cannot repair. It might seem to function most days, but stops working at random intervals. The bed is Dr. M'Benga. Some days he functions. On other days, the hatred and violence of war shines through.