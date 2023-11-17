Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Review: Not A Remake, But A Remix (And An Improvement)

"Scott Pilgrim Takes Off" is not a remake of the 2010 Edgar Wright movie, or just another adaptation of the Bryan Lee O'Malley comic. Instead, this anime takes the same approach as the "Rebuild of Evangelion" movies, taking everything beloved and great about the source material and remixing it into an original tale that comments on, interrogates, and ultimately improves on the original. This is not the story you knew, and it is better for it.

Like the first of the "Evangelion" movies, "You Are (Not) Alone," the show starts out with an almost shot-for-shot recreation of the first volume of the comic, up until Scott's first fight with one of Ramona's evil exes. Except here, Scott loses the fight and all hell breaks loose. From there, "Scott Pilgrim Takes Off" tells an original story that diverges from the original timeline of the story — and there is a very good reason for it. Don't worry, though: the show still follows the basic beats of the source material, with each episode focusing on a new member of the League of Evil Exes.

As the anime moves away from Scott's original tournament arc, it gives the spotlight to other characters that the film and comic book kind of underserved — particularly the female characters. Thanks to creators BenDavid Grabinski and O'Malley himself, Ramona essentially becomes the protagonist of "Scott Pilgrim Takes Off." She is not just a manic pixie dream girl here, but someone with nuance and a character arc. Even Knives gets to shine and become her own character.